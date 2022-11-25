In Mykolaiv, power supply to pumping stations has been restored, and water is gradually being supplied to city

Water supply, suspended after the Russian missile attack, began to be restored in Mykolaiv on Friday morning.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"Mykolaivvodokanal MCP specialists are gradually supplying water to the city. As of 6:00 a.m., the power supply to the pumping stations has been restored," Senkevych wrote.

At the same time, he noted that it takes time to fill the system. "To avoid hydraulic shocks, air is first drained from the network, and then filled with water," the mayor explained.

