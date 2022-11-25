ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 86,150 (+430 per day) people, 2,899 tanks, 1,895 artillery systems, 5,844 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 25, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 86,150 people.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 25/11 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 86,150 (+430) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2899 (+1) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5844 (+5) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,895 (+6) units,
  • MLRS - 395 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 261 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1553 (+6),
  • cruise missiles - 531 (+0),
  • Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4404 (+4) units,
  • special equipment - 163 (+2).

"The enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Bakhmut and Lyman areas," the General Staff said.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 86,150 (+430 per day) people, 2,899 tanks, 1,895 artillery systems, 5,844 armored vehicles 01

