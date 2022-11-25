Ukraine is again connected to EU energy system. Scheduled schedules can be returned in 1-2 days, - Ukrenergo

The Ukrainian energy system has passed the most difficult stage after the last attack by the Russians. All regions are restored, the energy system is again connected to the energy system of the European Union.

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the chairman of the board of "Ukrenergo", reported this in the telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.Net.

"All three nuclear plants located in the unoccupied territory are working. In 1-2 days, they will reach their normal planned capacity, and we expect that it will be possible to transfer our consumers instead of emergency ones to planned schedules," said Kudrytsky.

