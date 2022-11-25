Lithuania provides up to 700 million euros in aid to Ukraine, about third of which is military support, - Prime Minister Simonyte

The amount of aid to Ukraine from the side of Lithuania in absolute terms can reach about 600-700 million euros.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Simonyte said this, Censor.NET reports.

"The volume of the provided support may amount to somewhere from 600 to 700 million euros. But there is a certain difficulty in the calculation, especially when it comes to military aid, which makes up about a third of the total amount," the Prime Minister noted.

She said many cases involved ammunition or military equipment that was already in use, especially at the start of a full-scale invasion.

"Then we immediately thought, "What can we give right now?'' So, we checked our reserves and gave you everything we could. But how do you value these resources?

Is it according to the accounting documents, according to the residual value, or according to the cost of their replacement? Therefore, the amount is not the main thing here. Indeed, there are things that can be easily assessed, such as money transferred to the World Bank or the National Bank of Ukraine, resources to support displaced people, or some other projects, such as the Fund for Ukrainian refugees currently in Lithuania," explained Šimonyte.

At the same time, she is convinced that it is not necessary to "compete" with other countries in order to prove that Lithuania is doing something "more or better".

"The fact is that everything we can give to Ukraine today, we give," concluded Šimonite.

Read more: NATO should pay more attention to "Belarusian factor" in Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, - Lithuanian President Nauseda