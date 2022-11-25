NATO will not back down and will continue to support Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will also increase non-lethal aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"NATO will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary. We will not back down," he emphasized.

The Guardian reports that Stoltenberg believes that "there will be no lasting peace" if Russia wins.

"Many wars end with negotiations, but what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happens on the battlefield," the NATO Secretary General added.

