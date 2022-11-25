Montenegro supports Ukraine on its way to NATO, - Ministry of Defense of country

The Ministry of Defense of Montenegro promises that the country will be Ukraine’s advocate both in NATO and in Europe.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Acting Minister of Defense of Montenegro, Filip Adjich, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine is fighting for the freedom of the entire European continent. We admire the courage of Ukrainian defenders. We are always by your side. Our country is a good friend of your people. Montenegro supports the aspirations of Ukrainians to become a member of NATO. We will be your advocates not only in the Balkans but also in the Alliance and Europe," he emphasized during his visit to Kyiv.

The Montenegrin delegation discussed with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine the issue of providing further support in the fight against the aggressor and the implementation of bilateral projects in the defense sphere.

