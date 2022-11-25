If Putin wins, we will all pay heavy price. Therefore, supporting Ukraine is in our interests, - Stoltenberg
Support of Ukraine in NATO’s security interests.
This was reported by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Sky News.
"These are difficult times for the rest of Europe and the world, with rising food and energy prices: yes, we are all paying the price for Russia's war against Ukraine. If we let Putin win, we will all be paying a much higher price.
If Putin and other authoritarian leaders see that force pays off, they will use it again to achieve their goals, and that will make the world more dangerous and all of us in greater danger. Therefore, supporting Ukraine is in our security interests," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.
