Foreign companies continue to manufacture chips for Russian missiles, - Defence Intelligence. LIST

Russia continues to purchase GLONASS-enabled microchips through numerous shell companies and distributors.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of Defence Intelligence.

Russian missiles do not reach their targets without clear coordinates, which are determined by navigation systems. To guide missiles, Russia uses its own development of GLONASS, an analog of GPS. GLONASS was created in 1982 by the order of the Ministry of Defense of the USSR. Although GLONASS is a dual-purpose system, it is primarily used by the Russian military to target Ukrainian cities.

There is a weak point in the Russian navigation system - GLONASS depends on microchips produced by foreign companies. Russian missiles and drones are equipped with foreign-made GLONASS-enabled microchips – usually civilian chips, but the Russians use them for military purposes. The chips receive and process coordinates from GLONASS, and the missiles use this information to navigate in space and aim at Ukrainian civil and energy infrastructure," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of the Russian Federation published a list of foreign companies that continue to produce microchips with GLONASS support:

- Linx Technologies (USA);

- Broadcom (USA);

- Qualcomm (USA);

- Telit (USA);

- Maxim Integrated (USA);

- TRIMBLE (USA);

- Cavli Wireless (USA);

- u-blox AG (Switzerland);

- STMicroelectronics (Switzerland);

- Sierra Wireless (Canada);

- NovAtel (Canada);

- Septentrio (Belgium);

- Antenova (Britain).

"Russia, in turn, continues to purchase GLONASS-enabled microchips thanks to numerous front companies and distributors. They are used in at least such weapons as "Orlan-10" and "Shahed-136" drones, Tornado-S MLRS " and "Smerch", "Iskander", "Kalibr" and "Kinjal" missiles, as well as aviation and cruise missiles X-101, X-555, X-38, X-59MK, X-31.

Without foreign-made GLONASS-enabled chips, Russians will have to build their own microelectronics from scratch. In this case, export control and control by manufacturers will not work, because Russia is constantly inventing new ways to circumvent sanctions and purchase technologies.

Foreign companies should realize the direct impact of their products on Russia's defense capability, stop producing chips with GLONASS support and remove the function of supporting this navigation system from all their devices," concluded Defence Intelligence.

