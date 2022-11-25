NATO’s doors are open for Ukraine, but main goal now is to help it win - Stoltenberg

NATO’s door is open for Ukraine, but now the main task is to help Kiev reflect the Russian invasion and prevent Putin from winning

This was announced by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the Alliance, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The doors of NATO are open - and this is also the message of Ukraine. In 2008, at the summit in Bucharest, we decided that Ukraine would become a member of NATO. And how to help Ukraine advance on the way to membership is to work with them both in the field of political partnership and in terms of practical support. This is what we do. We help in building institutions, carrying out reforms, transitioning equipment from the Soviet type to modern NATO standards, which also increases the interoperability of Ukraine and NATO and helps Ukraine advance on the path of integration.

But the urgent and immediate task and focus now are, of course, to provide support to Ukraine, to ensure that allies provide military assistance and to ensure that President Putin does not win in Ukraine and that Ukraine wins as a sovereign independent state," he said.

