Planning to facilitate purchase of clothing for Armed Forces, Cabinet actually stopped purchase of ammunition and other weapons

By its resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers stopped the procurement of ammunition and other weapons for the Ukrainian army.

This was announced on Facebook by former deputy of the People's Republic Serhii Vysotsky, Censor.NET reports.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, previously reported that Cabinet Resolution 1275 on simplifying the procedure for purchasing military clothing from November 11 led to changes in all procedures for purchasing military equipment, including ammunition.

"New Cabinet Resolution 1275 repealed Resolution 169 of February 28, as one of its clauses. This resolution established that customers of defense contracts can make advance payment for goods, works and services for the period of martial law. Almost all of our defense purchases, including ammunition purchases, are carried out with advance payment. After all, the production capacities of foreign factories are constantly expanding from wheels!" - he explained.

According to Vysotsky, the cancellation of the resolution of February 28 led to the fact that defense purchases are now regulated by the corresponding resolutions for 2019 and 2020.

"They have clauses stating that advance payment for defense procurement is carried out in accordance with the State Defense Order! But currently the law "On military procurement" has entered into force, which canceled such a concept as SDO!!! Moreover, even if SDO existed, during the war we make purchases outside the plan. And the approval of the SDO has always been a cumbersome bureaucratic procedure! Thus, the unprofessionalism of the Cabinet led to a situation where even active defense contracts were stopped!" - added the former deputy.

Vysotsky noted that the situation has been going on for about a week, and during this time the apparatuses of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Defense and other departments cannot agree on a way out of the situation.

According to the reference, one of the norms of resolution 1275 cancels the effect of Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated February 28, 2022 No. 169 "Some issues of defense procurement of goods, works and services under martial law".

Ordinance 169, in particular, allowed for prepayment of military purchases. It also lifted the restrictions on the advance payment of military purchases.

After the repeal of Resolution No. 169, prepayment of military orders is again regulated by Resolution No. 1070. Thus, issues of advance payment are regulated by "covid" resolution No. 641.

In conclusion, it is impossible to make advance payment for new defense purchases. The only thing that resolution No. 1275 allows is to finance defense purchases that were started before the adoption of the resolution.