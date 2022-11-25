Germany will discuss with its allies possibility of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Germany is discussing with its allies Poland’s initiative to transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was announced by the representative of the German government, Christine Hoffmann, at a briefing on Friday, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"It was important for the Federal Government to make an offer to a NATO ally, Poland, and to support it in terms of security. Of course, we took into account Poland's reaction to this offer, as well as the fact that our offer was positively received by the public in Poland... The fact that How we will proceed with the Polish initiative, we are currently consulting with Poland and our allies," Hoffmann said.

She admitted that if air defense systems were transferred directly to Ukraine, it would create a "new situation." Until now, Germany has supported Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defense system, as well as Gepard tanks, and other models are being negotiated. She emphasized that Germany is in constant contact with Ukraine on the issue of how to help this state defend itself against Russian aggression.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense, David Helmbold, in his turn noted that the Ministry of Defense is very closely following the discussion on this issue, which is taking place in Poland. "After that, we will decide how to proceed," said the officer. He emphasized that Patriot is part of NATO's integrated air defense system, in which issues of logistics and connectivity are very important.

When asked how long it takes to train specialists to operate Patriot systems, Helmbold said: months, and in the case of an integrated NATO system, years.