Russian invaders continue to deploy troops in Belarus, - Center of National Resistance

The Belarusian underground continues to monitor the movement of Russian troops through the territory of the country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

"It is known that the Russians deployed about 63 tents in the area of ​​the village of Babunichi (Gomel region). In total, up to 12 thousand mobilized Russians have already been stationed on the territory of the country," the report says.

In the Belarusian underground, it is noted that it is a privilege for the Russian military to enter Belarus. Conditions at landfills are much better than at home. The armed forces of Belarus fully meet the needs of the contingent of the occupiers.

In fact, the Russians took control of a joint group of troops, which is another sign of Belarus' loss of sovereignty.

