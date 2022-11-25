Russian generals came to Belarus to monitor training of Russian military, - "Belarusian Gayun"

Russian generals have come to Belarus to monitor the training of the Russian military at training grounds, but the Ministry of Defense of Belarus is silent about this.

This was reported by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group, Censor.NET reports.

"According to information from propaganda tg-channels, a group of Russian generals led by the head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Serhiy Rudskyi arrived in Belarus on a working visit. The generals allegedly arrived at the airfield in Machulyshchye yesterday at 3:45 p.m. (Minsk time) on a passenger Tu-134AK of the Russian Air Force (RA-65976).

The military will inspect the course of joint training of the so-called regional grouping of troops (RUV) at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus," the message reads.

It is noted that the Russian generals will inspect the control points, training places and barracks of servicemen of the so-called "regional grouping of troops" (RUV) of the Russian Federation and Belarus. It is also planned to visit classes of tank and motorized rifle units, repair and recovery battalions, as well as get acquainted with the work of the Russian-Belarusian field hospital.

In addition, Rudskyi will familiarize himself with the order of execution of combat tasks by units of the Armed Forces of Belarus to cover the state border in the southern direction.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 86,150 (+430 per day) people, 2,899 tanks, 1,895 artillery systems, 5,844 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Analysts assume that based on the results of the inspection, a report will be made to the top management of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and on the basis of this, further decisions will be made regarding the Russian contingent of RGV in Belarus.

They also draw attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense of Belarus did not publish a press release about the visit of Russian generals in its Twitter channel.

"This fact, in particular, shows the level of relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation in the military sphere. Something similar happened during the "Union Resolve-2022" exercises, when the reports of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus did not correspond to the actual presence of Russian troops in the Republic of Belarus. At that time, the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation did not consider it is necessary to inform your Belarusian colleagues," the message states.