In Black Sea, Russia keeps 11 ships, there are no missile carriers among them - Navy of Ukrainian Armed Forces

There are 11 Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, not one of them is a missile carrier. Instead, there are five carriers with 76 missiles on board in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in their Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"There are 11 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping two ships on combat duty. In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps nine enemy ships, five of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo is 76 rockets," the message reads.

See more: Yesterday, occupiers killed 11 civilians, another 52 were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS