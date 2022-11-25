Since October, Russian missiles have killed at least 77 people in Ukraine, - UN
As a result of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine since October, at least 77 civilians have died.
This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
According to him, due to missile strikes, millions of people in Ukraine found themselves in difficult conditions.
"Because of these strikes, millions of people found themselves in a difficult situation and in terrible conditions. In general, all this raises serious problems within the framework of international humanitarian law, which requires (proof of) the specific and immediate military significance of each attacked object," Turk said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password