Russia is not looking for peace, it wants break to attack again - Kuleba

Russia’s goal now is not peace, but a respite in order to accumulate strength for continued aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

According to him, this opinion is shared by his colleague from Britain, James Cleverley.

Kuleba said that recently there has been a topic that the partners are allegedly pushing Ukraine to premature negotiations with Russia.

"It is important to note, and my British colleague and I fully agree on this, that Russia is not looking for peace right now, it is seeking respite in order to continue the destruction of Ukraine and Ukrainians with new forces," the minister said.

Cleverley said that Britain will continue to support Ukraine - in particular, he announced the allocation of additional funds to support its economic stability and plans to help restore energy infrastructure, as well as rebuild cities and towns liberated from Russian occupation. In the near future, 35 ambulances and several military vehicles will arrive in Ukraine.