Situation with nuclear power plants in Ukraine is becoming more and more dangerous, - IAEA

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said this is the first time that all stations have lost external power at the same time.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

"The complete and simultaneous loss of external power supply by Ukrainian nuclear power plants demonstrates that the situation with nuclear safety in the country is becoming increasingly unstable, complex and potentially dangerous," he said.

"This was unimaginable before this tragic war. And it is extremely worrying. All military actions that threaten the security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities must be stopped immediately," said Rafael Grossi.

