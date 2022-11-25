Since 2014, Russian Federation hoped that Donbas would "return to Ukraine", but it did not feel mood of people, - Putin
Russian dictator Putin said that Russia had hoped to agree that Donbas would return to Ukraine as early as 2014.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.
According to him, "the reunification of Russia with Donbas" should have happened earlier.
"Maybe then there wouldn't have been so many victims," he added.
"Since 2014, the Russian Federation sincerely hoped to agree that Donbas would return to Ukraine, but it did not fully understand the mood of the people," the Kremlin dictator said.
