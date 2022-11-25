There are no TPPs and HPPs left in Ukraine that Russia would not fire at, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there are no TPPs and HPPs left in Ukraine that Russia would not fire at.

He said this at the government meeting on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"On November 23, the enemy's seventh massive attack on the energy infrastructure took place. Today, there is not a single thermal and hydropower plant in Ukraine that was not fired upon by the enemy. And the largest nuclear power plant in Europe remains occupied," Shmyhal said.

As a result of the latest missile strike, a severe system failure occurred in the power system, after which Ukraine remains with a significant power deficit.

Because of this, energy companies are forced to limit consumption in the entire territory of Ukraine - by approximately 200,000 to 400,000 consumers in each region.

"No country in the world has such experience of putting the system into operation after seven missile strikes," Shmyhal added.