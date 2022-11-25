It is now more difficult for Russia to advance, it has spent two-thirds of its ammunition, - Estonian intelligence

Russia has already spent two-thirds of its stockpile of ammunition in Ukraine and is therefore forced to reduce its offensive activity.

Such data was reported by the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Margo Grosberg, ERR.ee reports, Censor.NET reports.

At a press conference at the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Grosberg said that the Russian Federation "spent about two-thirds of the ammunition it had, or a little less than that."

This, in his opinion, led to the fact that in recent weeks there has been a decrease in the offensive activity of Russian units in Ukraine.

With the "economical use of ammunition" Russia will have enough resources for limited operations for about another month, Grosberg said. According to his assessment, Russia is now engaged in stockpiling ammunition for spring attacks.

Read more: There are no TPPs and HPPs left in Ukraine that Russia would not fire at, - Shmyhal

The head of Estonian intelligence linked the Kremlin's attempts to obtain missiles and drones in Iran and North Korea with the shortage of ammunition in Russia.

Grosberg also noted that the approach of winter brings serious changes to the course of military operations. He said the ground was wet from the rains and did not allow heavy machinery to be used extensively, while the drop in atmospheric pressure, rains, and low cloud cover limited the use of aerial assets.

In his opinion, because of this, military operations can be conducted only by small units and in a limited area. This facilitates defensive operations and is inconvenient for offensive operations.

Grosberg expects that the ground may freeze in mid-December, after which large-scale hostilities may resume.

Estonian intelligence also believes that the Kremlin would like to use the talks it proposed to Kyiv to get a break from its difficult situation and prepare for a new attack.