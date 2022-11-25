Putin, despite declared end of mobilization, ordered to identify all Russians who must be registered for military

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to create a resource with the data of Russians who are or are to be registered for military service, despite the previously announced completion of "partial" mobilization in the Russian Federation.

Meduza writes about this with reference to Putin's decree, Censor.NET reports.

The portal, as follows from the decree, must collect data on all Russians who are or should be on the military register, except for officers of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the FSB in reserve. Putin instructed the Federal Tax Service and the Ministry of Defense to identify all such citizens.

By December 30 of this year, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digitization and regional leaders are obliged to convert this information into digital form. The Ministry of Defense will manage the base.

At the same time, in order to create a resource, Russian organizations will have to provide such data of Russians as phone numbers, postal addresses, state of health and actual location. According to the document, such a resource should be created by April 1, 2024.

Read more: It is now more difficult for Russia to advance, it has spent two-thirds of its ammunition, - Estonian intelligence

As part of the "partial" mobilization in the Russian Federation, people with serious illnesses, parents with many children, etc. were conscripted into the war in Ukraine - all this was explained, in particular, by outdated information in the databases. The President of the Russian Federation stated that it is necessary to organize the database "in a modern way".

At the end of October, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the mobilization measures had been completed. At the same time, the decree on the end of mobilization was never signed. Putin said that a separate decree was not needed.