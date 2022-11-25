Troops of Russian Federation launched 4 missile strikes on Komyshuvaha, offensive actions are being carried out on Bakhmut and Avdiivka, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The enemy is conducting an active defense in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 25, 2022.

"The two hundred and seventy-fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the occupiers launched 4 missile strikes on Komyshuvah, Zaporizhzhia region, and fired 7 rocket salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace.

In the Siversk region, in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy continues to carry out the task of covering the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border, conducting demonstration and provocative actions.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage from mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Vysoka Yaruha, Strelecha, Starytsa, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fiholivka, and Dvorichna settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducts an active defense on previously captured lines, carries out shelling from tanks and barrel artillery, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Kislivka, Tabaivka, and Vyshneve in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Ploschanka in the Luhansk region and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. The areas of Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Mariinka settlements of the Donetsk region were shelled from tanks and the entire range of artillery.

The enemy is actively defending in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired from tanks and various caliber artillery positions of the Defense Forces and areas of the settlements of Vugledar, Prechistivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Novopil and Zelene Pole in the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske and Charivne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the occupiers do not stop shelling the areas of Zmiivka, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Veletenske settlements of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

The enemy continues to suffer losses, in particular in training centers before being sent to the area of ​​hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. So, in particular, in the village of Derevnaia, Brest region of the Republic of Belarus, on November 22, as a result of violations of security measures at night, one occupant died and one was injured.

In the village of Chaplynka, Kherson region, the invaders are looking for relatives of servicemen who participated in the anti-terrorist operation/anti-terrorist operation and security forces. In addition, the search for abandoned residential buildings for housing the personnel of units of the Russian occupation forces continues.

The enemy continues to put pressure on Zaporizhzhia NPP workers. According to available information, individual workers who refuse to cooperate with the occupation authorities are not allowed to work.

In Simferopol, the occupation authorities are conducting measures to inform the population about actions in the event of an air alert, as well as chemical and bacteriological danger.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 9 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as 3 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the current day, soldiers of missile troops and artillery hit the control post and 5 areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy.

We support the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary of the General Staff.