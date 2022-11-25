During day, as result of Russian shelling of Kherson, 15 civilians were killed and 35 were injured

In Kherson on Friday, November 25, 15 people were killed and 35 were injured, including a child, as a result of shelling by Russian troops.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Kherson City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"15 Kherson residents were killed and 35 injured, including one child, from enemy shelling," said Halyna Luhova, head of the Kherson city military administration.

According to her, 78 hits were recorded.

Luhova informed that due to yesterday's massive enemy shelling, private and multi-story buildings were damaged, and a strong fire broke out. We had to urgently evacuate 58 residents of Kherson, including 22 children. All of them received hot food, shelter for the night and the necessary medical assistance. People decided to temporarily leave the city, the city authorities helped them as much as possible - provided transport, clothes and food.

Also, educational institutions - two secondary schools and a lyceum of journalism, economics and law - were damaged by enemy shelling.