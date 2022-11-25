European Union will accelerate supply of generators and transformers to Ukraine, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, today, during a conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are suffering from the barbaric attacks of the Russian invaders on civil infrastructure objects and the civilian population, and announced the intensification of EU aid to Ukraine.

Such information was published today on the website of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I expressed to President Zelensky the EU's full solidarity with Ukraine, when it is suffering at the hands of Putin, from deliberate and barbaric bombings of the country's civilian infrastructure. I strongly condemn these attacks. Russia must be held responsible for what is a war crime," said the President of the European Commission.

She noted that the EU has intensified efforts and interaction with partners to provide Ukraine with the emergency assistance that the country needs to restore and continue the supply of energy and heat to the civilian population. Through the channels of the EU Coordination Center for Emergency Response, the European Commission is preparing the earliest possible delivery to Ukraine of funds that have already arrived from member states, as well as from the European Commission's own reserves within the rescEU emergency response program.

This equipment includes, in particular, 200 medium-sized transformers and large autotransformers from Lithuania, medium-sized autotransformers from Latvia, 40 heavy generator sets from the rescEU reserves located in Romania, each of which can provide uninterrupted power for, for example, large or medium the size of hospitals.

The European Commission is also working on the creation of a new energy hub within rescEU in Poland, which will allow Ukraine to receive more coordinated assistance from third countries, in particular, from the EU's G7 partners.

"We have also contacted relevant companies in various countries with a request for supplies of vital high-voltage equipment, including additional autotransformers, and are coordinating with partners for their rapid transportation to Ukraine.