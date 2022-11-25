Strikes on energy are sign of desperation, Ukraine needs to continue to push out Russians, - Wallace

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine are a "sign of desperation" by the Kremlin.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, during a visit to the shipyard in Glasgow, The Guardian reports.

Wallace believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has switched to strikes on Ukraine's energy system and its civilian infrastructure to overshadow his military failures.

According to him, an attack on civilian infrastructure is contrary to international law, and Great Britain "will not allow such abuse and cruelty to succeed."

The minister called on the Armed Forces to "use the gained momentum to continue pushing back the Russians."

At the same time, Wallace warned against underestimating the enemy.

"Russia is now angry with its own people, and with the fact that it sentences young men to death, it will continue to involve more and more people in the war," he said.