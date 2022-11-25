Soldiers of 59th brigade need help in purchasing electronic warfare system "Bukovel-AD R4" to combat Russian drones - Butusov. PHOTO

6 thousand soldiers of 59th Mechanized Brigade and its commander, the Hero of Ukraine, People’s Hero Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi need help from us, citizens, to purchase a modern electronic warfare system "Bukovel-AD R4" to fight Russian artillery fire control drones and kamikaze drones.

It was reported on the Facebook-page of an Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NЕТ Yuriy Butusov.

"Drones are a key element of Russian ground operations, drones are the main element in the destruction system, and the destruction of drones allows us to save the lives of our soldiers. This electronic warfare system will be used by a well-known Ukrainian public figure and politician, most of us remember him from Maidan, I cannot disclose his name not for political reasons, but for security reasons. In one month, the REB unit of the 59th Brigade destroyed and captured more than 90 Russian drones. But now the warriors are facing new fierce battles.

Vadym Sukharevskyi, call sign Borsuk, is the commander who was the first in Ukraine to give the order to open fire on the Russian occupiers from the FSB special unit of Colonel Girkin near Sloviansk on April 13, 2014. This is the man who ordered the first shot at the enemy during the War for Independence, and it is a great honor to help him.

We are raising funds together with Oresta Brit, currently we start with 12 thousand hryvnias. Everyone who helps will receive a photo of the best soldiers of the brigade or, if desired, the brigade, which will be created by one of the most famous military photographers Viktor Zalevsky.To do this, you need to write to Orest or me.

I will not say anything about defense planning and why we, volunteers, have to buy such an expensive system.

Lives of 6000 Ukrainians are important now, and effective EW systems really save them, there are competent and motivated specialists in the brigade, we will give the system to those who will do their best.

The teams of Censor.net and Butusov Plus channel will transfer 100 thousand hryvnias to the REB system for the 59th mechanized brigade.

Details of the BON fund

Paypal:

[email protected]

IBAN: UA723052990000026003045027758

Or bank details to my fund:

USD

Bank account in Ukraine: SWIFT CODE/BIC: PBANUA2X

UA103052990262056400929795346

Bank Account number: 5168745018743903

Currency: USD

Recepient Name: BUTUSOV JURIJ

Recepient Address: please message me

UAH

Butusov Yuriy Yevhenovych

IBAN

UA033052990262036400929794532

ЄДРПОУ 2792710677

at PrivatBank card 5168745018737095" - Butusov called.