Information on enemy’s plans of attacking Ukraine from Belarus at late November is not true, - DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine denies rumors about an attack from Belarus on northern borders of Ukraine in late November.

"In recent days, the Ukrainian information space has been spreading information about the alleged plans of the enemy to attack Ukraine with the strike group of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus from the northern borders of Ukraine in late November. This information is reinforced by anonymous "inputs" about a massive missile and air attack that will precede such an invasion.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that such information is not true. The purpose of this information special operation is to provoke Ukraine to move a significant part of the troops to the border with Belarus in order to weaken the offensive potential of the Armed Forces in the east and south of Ukraine, and at the same time to show the Belarusians the alleged intentions of our state to attack the territory of Belarus, thereby provoking the Belarusians to enter the war," the statement reads.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine notes that such messages are aimed at spreading panic among Ukrainian society and are part of enemy information and psychological special operations. This is evidenced by the fact that at first such messages indicated the date of a possible "invasion" on November 25-28, and in a few hours the date of the "invasion" was shifted to November 28-29.

"We emphasize that the Defense Forces of Ukraine provide reliable protection of our northern borders and are ready to repel the enemy attack at any time. In addition, we inform that according to intelligence, there is currently no strike group on the territory of Belarus that can perform such tasks," the DIU said.

