"Holodomor is genocide": tomorrow Ukrainians in different world cities will demand to recognize Holodomor as genocide

On November 26, Ukrainians, with support of KLYCH community and other pro-Ukrainian organizations abroad, will take to the streets in different parts of world to remind world that Russia has been committing crimes for many years and to call on countries to recognize Holodomor as genocide.

It is reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to the announcement of the action "Holodomor is genocide. Unpunished evil returns: recognition of the 1932-1933 Holodomor as a crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people".

So far, the Holodomor of 1932-1933 has been recognized as genocide of Ukrainians by the parliaments of 17 out of 193 UN member states.

"Both then and now, Russia has launched large-scale disinformation and propaganda campaigns to prepare Russian audiences to commit or approve atrocities and cover up crimes. Both then and now, Russia counts on the atmosphere of indifference in the West, the power of fear of its might and tries to create a parallel artificial information reality far from actuality. The whole world must understand that Russia has been and remains a criminal for whom genocide is an acceptable tool to achieve its own goals," the organizers of the action stated.

The list of events can be found here:

Telegram https://t.me/uaklych/42

Facebook https://cutt.ly/e1pt0Co