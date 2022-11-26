USA has deployed repair base for artillery in Poland, which is transferred to Ukraine. Third of howitzers are out of order, - NYT

The Pentagon organized a repair point for Western artillery weapons supplied to Ukraine on the territory of Poland.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

According to American defense agencies, a third of the Western-made howitzers handed over to Ukraine are out of order.

Since it is problematic to repair artillery in the field, it has become a priority for the Pentagon's European Command, which has established a repair center in Poland.

A previously unreported overhaul of the weapon has begun in recent months. The state of Ukrainian weapons is the subject of close scrutiny among U.S. military officials, who declined to discuss details of the program.

"With all the capabilities that we provide to Ukraine, as well as those that our allies and partners provide, we are working to ensure that they have the right packages to support those capabilities over time," said Daniel Day, a spokesman for U.S. European Command.

When ammunition for Ukraine's Soviet-era guns, which fire 152 mm shells, became scarce shortly after the invasion, NATO-standard howitzers, which fire 155 mm shells, became one of Ukraine's most important weapons, given its vast stockpile of compatible shells.