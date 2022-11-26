Defenders of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in area of 8 settlements. Enemy is regrouping for reinforcement in three directions, - General Staff
The two hundred and seventy-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The enemy continues armed aggression against our state, does not stop striking civilian objects.
The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the units of the Defense Forces. The regrouping of enemy troops with the aim of strengthening the groups in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions is underway. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.
As noted, the enemy launched 11 missile and 7 air strikes and launched more than 50 attacks from multiple rocket systems. Kupyansk and Chuguiv of the Kharkiv region were hit by rockets; Bilenke in Donetsk region and Komyshuvakha and Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to the General Staff, the situation in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.
- In the direction of Slobozhansk, the enemy carried out artillery fire on the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Lypka, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, and Dvorichna settlements of the Kharkiv region.
- In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is conducting an active defense, shelling the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Berestove, Kyslivka, and Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region with tanks and barrel artillery; Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Ploshanka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region.
- In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions. Shelling was recorded in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Nevelske, and Mariinka settlements of the Donetsk region," - the message says.
- The enemy is conducting active defensive operations in the Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia directions. Fired tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Novopil, Zelene Pole of the Donetsk region, and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske and Charivne in Zaporizhzhia.
- In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is carrying out fortification of positions along the coastline and in the depth of the defense, improving the logistical support of advanced units, and does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. The cities of Ochakiv and Kherson were directly affected by enemy fire.
