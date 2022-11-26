Defenders of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in area of 8 settlements. Enemy is regrouping for reinforcement in three directions, - General Staff

The two hundred and seventy-sixth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The enemy continues armed aggression against our state, does not stop striking civilian objects.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the units of the Defense Forces. The regrouping of enemy troops with the aim of strengthening the groups in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions is underway. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

As noted, the enemy launched 11 missile and 7 air strikes and launched more than 50 attacks from multiple rocket systems. Kupyansk and Chuguiv of the Kharkiv region were hit by rockets; Bilenke in Donetsk region and Komyshuvakha and Kushuhum in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

