Enemy units in Luhansk region suffered large number of casualties. Civilian hospitals are filled with wounded, and morgues with corpses, - General Staff

A large number of losses in enemy units operating in the Luhansk region is noted.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In general, according to the General Staff, the number of civilian hospitals used by the enemy to treat exclusively Russian military personnel has increased in the temporarily captured territory of the region.

"For the civilian population of the region, medical services are becoming less and less accessible. The hospitals of Krasny Luch, Anthracit and Lutuhine settlements are full of wounded occupiers, and the morgues are filled with the bodies of dead invaders," the report says.

The General Staff also confirms the enemy's losses on November 24 in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"In the city of Melitopol, an ammunition warehouse of the occupiers was destroyed, about 50 people were injured of varying degrees of severity. Two warehouses were destroyed in the Vasylivsky district. Here, up to 130 occupiers were injured, and 7 units of military equipment of various types were also destroyed. The number of eliminated enemy personnel is being specified," - the message says.