Aviation of Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 4 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, - General Staff
During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 14 strikes on areas where the enemy’s personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, during the current day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit the control post, 5 areas of concentration of personnel and anti-tank weapons of the enemy, as well as 2 other important enemy objects.
