Elimination of consequences of rocket hitting residential building in Vyshhorod: commissions examine destruction and record needs. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky familiarized himself with the liquidation of the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a residential building in Vyshhorod.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Vyshhorod. I told the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the work to eliminate the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a residential building. All victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance and temporary housing," he said.

According to Kuleba, forensics have completed their work at the point of arrival of the rocket. Commissions are already working to survey the destruction and determine the need for building materials needed for reconstruction.

"We will restore the houses as soon as possible. We are working, supporting our people and getting closer to victory. I am grateful to the head of state and the President's Office for their constant support," the head of the region adds.

Read more: Aviation of Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 4 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, - General Staff













