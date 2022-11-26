Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 86,710 people, 2,901 tanks, 1,896 artillery systems, 5,848 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 26, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 86,710 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 26 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 86,710 (+560) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2901 (+2) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5848 (+4) units,

artillery systems – 1,896 (+1) units,

RSZV – 395 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 209 (+0) units,

aircraft – 278 (+0) units,

helicopters – 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1554 (+1),

cruise missiles ‒ 531 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4406 (+2) units,

special equipment ‒ 163 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.

