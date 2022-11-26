Beijing in response to words about genocide of Ukrainians by Russians: We are for dialogue

In response to the call to provide aid to Ukraine and appeal to Putin to stop destroying civilian infrastructure, China calls on Ukraine to engage in dialogue with the Russian Federation.

A dialogue on this topic was held between foreign journalists and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The Reuters journalist reminded her that tens of millions of people throughout Ukraine live without electricity and heating in winter due to the war crimes of the Russian terrorist country - missile strikes on the energy system, and asked - what about China, where is its reaction?

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China replied traditionally: "China's position on the Ukrainian issue is consistent and clear."

"We always take seriously the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and believe that the immediate priority is to de-escalate tensions as soon as possible through dialogue and negotiations. This is a fundamental way out of the Ukrainian issue," she said.

The spokeswoman of the Chinese agency added - "we hope that the international community will play a constructive role in easing tensions and finding a political solution to the crisis, which China is doing."

In principle, China does not call the biggest war in Europe for many decades a war, but uses the term "Ukrainian crisis", which is consistent with Russian propaganda. Official Beijing has not condemned either the aggression of the Russian Federation or any of the numerous war crimes committed by its army: all this is simply ignored in the state position and information space of the PRC. Sometimes the speakers of the People's Republic of China blame the start of the Russian war on the destruction of Ukraine and its people by the USA and NATO - that is, they do what Moscow does. Meanwhile, according to known information, China does not provide military assistance to the Russian Federation in this war.