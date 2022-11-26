Lavrov said that "people of Ukraine will be freed from neo-Nazi rulers"

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Serhiy Lavrov, voiced another version of the Russian vision of the future of Ukraine.

He said this on the air of the Russian state television channel "Russia 24", Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

"The Ukrainian people will be freed from the neo-Nazi rulers, they deserve to live in good neighborliness, friendship, and prosperity alongside their Slavic brothers," Lavrov said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

Previously, Russian officials repeatedly changed their rhetoric regarding their plans in Ukraine.

On November 21, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, stated that Russia does not seek to change the government in Ukraine.

