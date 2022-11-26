Explosions in Dnipro: 7 private houses were partially destroyed. Fire broke out
The Russians shelled Dnipro.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Explosions in Dnipro. Currently, we know about 7 partially destroyed private houses. The explosion caused a fire. Previously, a woman was injured. She was pulled out from under the rubble and taken to the hospital," he notes.
According to Reznichenko, the danger continues.
"Stay in shelters," he sums up.
