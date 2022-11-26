ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7652 visitors online
News War
11 431 25

Explosions in Dnipro: 7 private houses were partially destroyed. Fire broke out

дніпро

The Russians shelled Dnipro.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions in Dnipro. Currently, we know about 7 partially destroyed private houses. The explosion caused a fire. Previously, a woman was injured. She was pulled out from under the rubble and taken to the hospital," he notes.

According to Reznichenko, the danger continues.

"Stay in shelters," he sums up.

Read more: Lavrov said that "people of Ukraine will be freed from neo-Nazi rulers"

Author: 

explosion (1616) Dnipro (668) Reznychenko Valentyn (211)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 