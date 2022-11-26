Residents of Dnipropetrovsk region were warned about mining of coastline of Kakhovka Reservoir

In the Nikopol district, the coastline of the Kakhovka Reservoir is mined, and a 24-hour ban on entering the water is in effect.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol RMA, wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We are talking about the water area of ​​the Kakhovka Reservoir, where military patrols carry out round-the-clock control of the coastal strip. In the last week, we have had unfortunate cases of nighttime attempts by residents of coastal areas to enter the water. These cases ended with warning fire from small arms and the arrest of violators. The military has an order to open fire on surface targets," he added.

The head of the district also drew the attention of residents to the fact that the coastline is mined in many places. Therefore, going to the coastline of civilians can lead to injury or death.

All prohibitions will be lifted after the release of the opposite bank of the reservoir.

Earlier it was reported that at night the enemy again shelled Nikopol district from the occupied bank of the reservoir.