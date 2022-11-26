World should recognize common goal of liberating all of Ukraine, - statement of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid imonite signed a joint statement following the meeting within the framework of the "Lublin Triangle" in Kyiv. They called on the international community to recognize as a common goal the liberation of the entire temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the text of the statement published on the Government portal, Censor.NET reports.

The prime ministers "called on the international community to determine the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the liberation of the entire temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine as a clear common goal," the adopted statement reads.

After the meeting with his Polish and Lithuanian colleagues, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, noted that the joint statement noted, among other things, the significant contribution of the "Lublin Triangle" to the consolidation of international support for Ukraine, as well as the opposition to Russia's aggressive policy, the investigation of its war crimes, and the prosecution of those responsible for responsibility, as well as the need to further strengthen military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the 9 months of war proved how important the unity of the peoples of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania is, Shmyhal is quoted as saying by "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today's meeting once again showed that Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland are united by common goals, values, a single position in threat assessments, as well as a common vision regarding the resistance to Russian aggression and the approach of our victory," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to him, at the meeting, the prime ministers discussed a wide range of issues: humanitarian, financial, economic, energy policy.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the parties also discussed priority issues, in particular Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia.