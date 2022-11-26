Biden: We honor memory of victims of Holodomor and bow to brave Ukrainian people

On the ninetieth anniversary of the beginning of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, the United States honors the memory of the victims of the Great Famine and pays tribute to the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people.

This is stated in the statement of President Joe Biden published on the website of the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"We honor all those who died in this senseless tragedy and pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people who endured devastation and tyranny to ultimately create a free and democratic society," the statement said.

The White House noted that Joseph Stalin's regime imposed harsh and repressive policies on Ukraine, creating a deliberate famine in 1932-1933 that killed millions of innocent Ukrainian women, men and children.

"November marks the (90s - ed.) anniversary of the Holodomor - "starvation". And despite the fact that the brave Ukrainian people continue to defend their democracy and freedom from Russia's brutal aggression, we pause to also honor the victims of past injustices and horrors inflicted on Ukraine," the US president said.

"This month, we remember the victims of the Holodomor. We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. And we honor the brave Ukrainian people who continue to courageously resist Russia's attack on their democracy," Biden's statement emphasized.