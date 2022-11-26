Russians are preparing to take 10.5 thousand Ukrainian children from Luhansk region, - Center of National Resistance

The Russian occupiers are trying to organize the deportation of children from the Luhansk region to Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Center of National Resistance.

"The Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region reported that in-depth medical examinations were conducted for 15,000 children from 2 to 17 years of age.

Doctors imported from Russia noted in the examination documents that 70% of these children "need special medical care." It is with such a medical opinion that the Russians cover up the deportation of children to the territory of the Russian Federation.

First, they are placed in specialized health care facilities, then, for several contrived reasons, the children's return home is delayed to encourage the parents to come to the children, after which the families are forbidden to return to the territory of Ukraine."

Read more: Enemy units in Luhansk region suffered large number of casualties. Civilian hospitals are filled with wounded, and morgues with corpses, - General Staff

For example, more than 1,500 people from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region are already staying in the "Feya-3" boarding house in the city of Anapa, Krasnodar region, according to members of the underground.

Citizens of Ukraine are encouraged to apply for Russian passports and open bank accounts in the Russian Federation, supposedly for social assistance payments.

Also, the Russians have already delivered 6 mobile medical centers to the TOT of the Kherson Region. These are specialized trucks equipped for mobile diagnostic offices. The occupiers are trying to replace Ukrainians in the occupied territories with Russians as soon as possible.

The Central Committee of the People's Republic of Ukraine calls on the residents of TOT not to allow Russian doctors to examine Ukrainian children in order not to become victims of deportation.

Read more: There are heavy battles in Donetsk region, in Luhansk region we are moving little by little, in Kherson region we are reducing enemy’s combat potential, - Zelensky

"Protect the children from the meanness of the Russians, and if possible, leave the region. We will return home after the de-occupation!", the Center of National Resistance emphasizes.