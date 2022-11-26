Ukraine will save at least 5 million people from hunger with grain, - Zelensky

Ukrainian food will be sent to countries in Africa and Asia within the framework of the new international initiative Grain from Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this during his speech at the founding International Summit of Food Security, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our goal is ambitious and specific - to save at least 5 million people from hunger," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has already taken the first steps on this path, sending the first ships in mid-November - 27,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia.

"Another ship is being loaded today. And this is another 30,000 tons of wheat for the people in Ethiopia," he said.

Watch more: As of November 25, evening, 6 million subscribers are disconnected from electricity supply, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Zelensky said that three more ships are currently going to the ports of Ukraine for loading. They will deliver more than 80,000 tons of food wheat to the countries that need it the most.

In general, according to the Grain from Ukraine program, by the end of next spring, it is planned to send at least 60 ships from Ukrainian ports - at least ten per month - to countries under threat of famine and drought. These are Ethiopia, this is Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Congo, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Watch more: Zelensky on Holodomor: Ukrainians went through very terrible things. And in spite of everything, they kept their love of freedom. VIDEO

"All of them are in dire need of help. Imagine: just one ship with grain provides food for 90,000 people. 60 such ships will be able to prevent at least 5 million people in the world from starving," the president added.