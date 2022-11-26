Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Zmiiny Island with self-propelled guns "Caesar" on barges, - New York Times

The publication reports that Ukrainian troops have installed Caesar self-propelled guns with a 40-kilometer range to fire at Russian positions on Zmiiny Island.

The New York Times writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, the Armed Forces placed "Caesar" self-propelled guns on a barge and towed them 10 kilometers to inflict damage on an island 50 kilometers away.

Currently, there is no way to independently verify this information, Ukraine has not officially commented on it