Completion of wind power plants will help make energy system more resistant to shelling, - Center for Economic Recovery

In order to increase the stability of the Ukrainian energy system in the face of Russian attacks, it is necessary to complete the construction of unfinished wind power plants.

This was reported by Kyrylo Kryvolap, advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine on public grounds and head of the Center for Economic Recovery, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, if there was distributed generation in Ukraine, it would make the energy system more resistant to enemy shelling.

"Currently, we have around seven companies completing wind farms, just distributed wind farms. And although the world has already abandoned incentive tariffs, in our country everyone who had time to complete them this year had to receive certain incentives from the state. It should probably be continued, we would have seven new wind farms," he said.

Kryvolap emphasized that if Ukraine has a maximally distributed power grid, then the Russians will not have enough missiles to disable Ukraine's generating capacity.

Also remind, that Maksym Bilyavsky, an expert on energy programs of the Razumkov Center, believes that the state's continuation of favorable conditions for the construction of "green" energy facilities, in particular wind power plants, will help improve the stability of the Ukrainian energy system.

According to the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, energy companies can complete 300 to 500 MW of "green" energy capacity in the coming months, if the state provides them with an extension of the guaranteed support conditions for 1-2 years so that the companies have time to complete their facilities.