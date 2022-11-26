Russian troops are regrouping in Donbas. Armed Forces hit control post and 9 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in day, - General Staff

During the day, the enemy launched 2 rocket attacks on civilian objects in Dnipro and carried out 4 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 p.m. on November 26, 2022

"The two hundred and seventy-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy does not stop striking civilian objects. It concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces, carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions, and continues offensive actions in certain directions. It is trying to replenish losses in personnel, weapons, ammunition, equipment, fuel, and lubricants. The enemy continues to regroup troops to strengthen units and units in the Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Slobozhansk direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod region, the enemy continues to hold groups of his troops. In the vicinity of Kudiivka, Kharkiv region, the enemy engaged an attack UAV.

The occupiers are conducting an active defense in the Kupiansk direction. In the Lyman direction, the main efforts are concentrated on conducting offensive actions, shelling from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery. In particular, in the areas of Berestove, Kupiansk, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Terny and Raihorodok in the Donetsk region. Near Berestovo, the enemy used an attack UAV.

The enemy is trying to continue offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Fired artillery of various types in the areas of Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Andriivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region. Attacked by army aviation forces in the area of Avdiyivka settlement. In the same area of New York, an enemy strike UAV was deployed.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, and Vremivka in the Donetsk region and Dorozhnianka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Zeleny Hai in Zaporizhzhia were shelled with mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery. He carried out airstrikes on the Vremivka districts of the Donetsk region and Charivne - Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kryvorizka and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to improve fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units and positions. Artillery shelling of units of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River does not stop. The entire range of artillery was used to shell the settlements of Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Kostyrka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Muzykivka, Chornobaiivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

The training of newly arrived mobilized servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continues, including in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In the village of Novopetrykivka of the Velyka Novosilka district of the Donetsk region, it was recorded that tactical exercises and exercises with small arms were conducted with the mobilized occupiers. At the same time, in the period from November 22 to 23 of the current year, in the settlement of Staromlynivka, all civilian houses were inhabited by mobilized invaders.

In the city of Polohy, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, a place of detention of captured servicemen of the Defense Forces and civilians detained on charges of cooperation with the security forces of Ukraine was discovered.

According to available information, in the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoy in Crimea, the occupiers have set up a shooting range on the territory of the Kalyniv Regional Landscape Park.

During the current day, units of the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the command post, 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, as well as another important object of the occupiers.

We support the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff says.