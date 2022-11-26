Zelensky called on world to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people: "This will be sign of solidarity with Ukraine in these difficult times for it."

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-33 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, as more than 20 states have already done.

He stated this during the International Summit of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Against the background of ongoing Russian aggression, it is no less important to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-33 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. The USA, Canada, Australia, and Poland - a total of 17 countries - have already done this. And in 2022, Brazil and the Czech Republic will do it. The day before, I called on the states and international organizations that have not yet done so. On November 23, Romania adopted the relevant decision, on November 24 - Ireland, and on November 25 - Moldova. We call on others to join for the sake of this important historical truth," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that this will be a sign of solidarity with Ukraine in these difficult times for it.

"Today, Ukraine is holding a nationwide moment of silence. We will light a memorial candle in our windows and call on all countries and peoples to join, as proof that we all remember the past and are ready to build a different, just future together," the President said.

In conclusion, he invited everyone to Ukraine in a year for the next summit to evaluate joint efforts and outline further plans.

"We will be able to overcome all threats only unitedly. Only together will we be able to win and build a civilized world without war, without terrorism, without hunger," Zelensky concluded.