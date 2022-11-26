Dozens of people were detained in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, on Tokayev’s inauguration day

On November 26, 2022, President Tokayev of Kazakhstan was inaugurated for another 7 years. After this ceremony, some Kazakhs protested, dozens of them were detained.

On November 26, the inauguration of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the Palace of Independence, he will hold the post for the next 7 years.

After the ceremony, Kazakhs protested in Astana. Videos of mass gatherings were published by local telegram channels.

Radio Liberty reported local media reports of dozens of detentions and restrictions on communication in Astana:

"At least dozens of people were detained in the Kazakh capital on the evening of November 26. At that time, both mobile and landline internet became unavailable in the city. The connection was restored after 8 p.m. local time, but the internet is reportedly intermittent."

