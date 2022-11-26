On November 26, evening, there may be an increase of power outages across Ukraine, - Zelensky

Today, November 26, evening, a number of power outages may increase in Ukraine if electricity consumption in country increases.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address.

According to him, power engineers continue to restore the system and now there are more opportunities to generate and supply electricity. But this is still not enough to ensure a fully stable supply.

"As of this morning, half as many customers as last night were cut off from electricity. In 14 regions and in Kyiv, restrictions are still in place for more than 100 thousand subscribers in each region. If consumption increases in the evening, the number of outages may increase. This once again shows how important it is to save energy and consume it rationally," the President emphasized.

Watch more: As of November 25, evening, 6 million subscribers are disconnected from electricity supply, - Zelensky. VIDEO