Russian occupants shelled a border village in Sumy region with a grenade launcher, - OVA

On November 26, at noon, Russian army fired a grenade launcher at a border village in Sumy region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

"Around 16:30 Russian military shelled the border village of Bilopilska hromada. The enemy used an easel grenade launcher (AGS)," noted Zhyvytskyi.

According to him, 20 ammunition pieces exploded on the territory of the region. There were no destructions.

