In Melitopol, Russian occupants are forcing civilians to confess to terrorism and Nazism, - Mayor Fedorov

In occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), Russians are massively kidnapping civilians and extracting confessions of terrorism and Nazism.

It was reported by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Rashists organize torture chambers and places of detention in every settlement they seized. In Melitopol, kidnapped citizens and residents of the district are kept in garages and premises of numerous commandant's offices and police. Civilians are tortured and threatened to confess to terrorism and Nazism to please the Kremlin propagandists. The same place of detention of prisoners, according to the General Staff, was found in Polohy. Here, the occupiers kept servicemen of the Defense Forces and civilians who were accused of collaborating with the security forces of Ukraine. As we can see, torture, murder and theft are the main tasks of Russian "special operation"," said Fedorov.

